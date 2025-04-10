We have been banging on about wanting brands to produce more streaming soundbars for years.

This started when the Roku Streambar hit the shelves back in 2020, marking what should have been the start of a glorious new era.

The £130 / $130 / AU$224 soundbar-streaming hybrid turns a TV smart thanks to its impressive array of video streaming apps, which include Now TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

There are also quick dial buttons for a lot of these services including Netflix and Spotify, as well as a search function through the Roku app on its controller.

On top of that, while its sound performance lacked a cinematic feel, it still provided a solid balance and decent vocal clarity.

So while it wasn't perfect, we had hoped more brands would see the idea's merit and add more streaming capabilities to soundbars.

A Frankenstein streaming box-cum-soundbar just makes sense in our mind.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, while most ‘bars have some options for wireless music playback with at least Bluetooth if not wi-fi streaming via Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and Chromecast, there is still a gap in the market for movie streaming apps.

The Roku Streambar. (Image credit: Roku)

Which is why when Amazon unveiled its £120 / $120 Fire TV Soundbar and the pricier Plus version ($250 / £250), we hoped the idea may finally make a comeback. I mean it has 'Fire TV' in the name, right?

Sadly, when we got the slightly cheaper ‘bar in for testing, we saw that the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar does not include built-in streaming like the Roku Streambar, and it doesn't even have Alexa built in.

Of course, we didn't rate the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for what it isn't. We recalibrated our expectations and tested it in the same way we would any other 'dumb' soundbar, comparing it to similar and similarly priced rivals.

But while the Fire TV Soundbar's disappointing three-star score is all down to its sound quality, the separate issue about it not delivering on the expectations raised by its name remains.

Is that an 'us' issue? I don't think so. So far as I know, every previous 'Fire TV' device, from the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED has featured Amazon Fire TV smart platform, so there's every reason to expect this to be the same.

It seems clear that we're not the only people with this expectation, too, as Amazon has felt the need to add this disclaimer to the product page of the Fire TV Soundbar:

'This is an audio only soundbar. It is not Alexa enabled and does not support Alexa Home Cinema. A Fire TV streaming media player or compatible smart TV is required to access the Fire TV experience.'

And the Fire TV Plus? Well it still doesn't have any Fire TV smarts, but it does have a beefier sound system and support for Dolby Atmos, so perhaps it could be a decent soundbar regardless. We will be testing it very soon and look forward to finding out.

And, with any luck, Amazon also has a true Fire TV soundbar in the works.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

And check out more of our thoughts on the Roku Streambar

These are the best soundbars we recommend