Wow! The LG G4 just crashed to its lowest price ever in this Prime Day-beating deal

While it's no secret that OLED TVs are a whole lot cheaper than they were a few years ago, this deal on the five-star LG G4 still made us do a double take.

Considering LG's 55-inch flagship set from this year launched at £2400 only a few months ago, to see it at £1799 is a pretty impressive discount indeed – one not even Amazon's Prime Day can match.

There is a small hoop that needs jumping through to get it – that hoop being that you'll need to be a member of Sevenoaks' Rewards programme – but considering it's free to join, we think most people would be happy to sign up for a saving this tasty.

It's also worth noting that this deal is for the wall-mounted version – perfect if you had planned on mounting your new TV.

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1799 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

The LG G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it just last month (in its 65-inch version), with our review deeming it to be easily one of the best TVs you can buy this year. Expect general improvements across the board, but picture quality is the star of the show here.

Five stars

Deal also available at: Richer Sounds

LG rarely puts a step wrong with its OLED TVs, and as we found in our review, its flagship LG G4 carries on that trend. While it might not reinvent the wheel, we still found it took a clear step forward, with its second-generation MLA OLED tech showing improvements in every area that we loved it for so much in the first place.

Some highlights include an outstanding HDR performance, wonderfully immersive and accurate colours and stellar motion handling. Add yhat to its excellent suite of gaming features, and it makes for a fantastic option for any home cinema enthusiast looking to invest in a next generation OLED.

You might want to add a soundbar to it for the very best home cinema experience, but the picture performance here more than makes up for its – perhaps – slightly lacking sound. We love how slim it is when wall mounted too, making it the perfect TV if you want to win back some floor space.

We aren't sure you'll find a flagship OLED of this quality any cheaper. If you're ready to buy your next TV, this is a superb option at its best ever price.

