What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024: Marantz's stylish new AVR makes its mark on the best home cinema amplifiers category

We've seen a handful of truly impressive AVRs this year, which really made deciding our favourite models a tricky process.

We've reviewed new offerings from Denon, JBL, Marantz, and (in a surprise comeback) Pioneer this year, putting each model through its paces with our intensive testing process. Ultimately, two models have risen above the competition to become the victors in the best AVR category of the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024.

One of which is a returning model – the Sony TA-AN1000 – which was first awarded the "best home cinema amplifier under £1500" title last year. The second is a new model for 2024, the Marantz Cinema 30.

The big news this year is that the Marantz Cinema 30 claimed the title of "best home cinema amplifier over £1500" after fending off competition from the updated (and extremely pricey) JBL Synthesis SDR-38, long-running favourite Arcam AVR31, and even its Denon AVC-X6800H counterpart.

Right from the outset, we knew that the Cinema 30 was a special AVR thanks to its premium and stylish design. The metal chassis felt solid and premium, while the design aspects sprinkled throughout such as the circular display, accent lighting and etched design sealed the deal. However, while it was all well and good that the Cinema 30 looked good, it (more importantly) needed to sound good Thankfully, it delivered in this department too.

Put simply, the Marantz Cinema 30 has not left our testing room since we first got it out of the box, and every member of the team has been invited to the AV testing room to try it out – which should speak for how highly we regard this AVR. Its sound is rich, powerful and smooth, yet refined and controlled in equal measures, making it a truly talented home cinema receiver. Spatial audio, namely Dolby Atmos, is also delivered with immense scale without sacrificing precision, which is a balance we find other AVRs can struggle to hit.

Furthermore, the Cinema 30 has a practically flawless feature set, including seven HDMI 2.1 inputs which support up to 8K/60Hz signals with VRR, ALLM, QMS and HDR in all of the major supported formats including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It also features 11 channels of amplification, making it an ideal companion for those with a 7.4.4 speaker configuration who don't want to shell out for an additional power amplifier to drive their full system. It's even super simple to set up, with the included Audyssey calibration microphone in the box and an on-screen menu system which makes navigation a breeze.

Next up we have the now two-time Sony award-winner, TA-AN1000. Although we have already given it many plaudits, it certainly deserves another shout out. Its dynamic and expressive sound packs a punch, with plenty of detail and precision, while the simple setup, intuitive user interface and comprehensive feature set – including Dolby Vision HDR, 4K/120Hz gaming support with VRR and ALLM, and support for a wide variety of streaming platforms – the Sony TA-AN1000 remains the best AVR under £1500.

It's a small list, however both models here have truly earned their spot thanks to their top-notch home cinema sound. However, there can only be one Product of the Year winner, and only time will tell as to whether Marantz or Sony will reign supreme.

