We start with Denon, and the news that it has announced that lossless quality music streaming service Tidal is now available on its HEOS multi-room speaker system.

Users can access the higher quality service through the HEOS app for iOS and Android.

The HEOS range is made up of four speakers - HEOS 1, 3, 5 and 7 - as well as the HEOS Link and HEOS Amp. As with other multi-room systems, different songs can be played on different speakers, or all can play the same music simultaneously.

Don Freeman, Denon’s vice president of marketing, says: “This is a perfect partnership because we both cater to music listeners who appreciate and understand the quality of music - it is a top priority."

"Tidal’s high-fidelity tracks stream effortlessly through our amazing HEOS products providing listeners with the experience they deserve."

Bluetooth speaker to Braven the elements

Braven has introduced the “world’s first modular ultra-rugged Bluetooth speaker”, in the form of the BRV-PRO.

It features an IPX7-rated waterproof body, which is made from aircraft-grade aluminium. The built-in 2200mAh rechargeable battery is said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time. The BRV-PRO can also double up as a battery pack for mobile devices, and an optional solar charging panel will keep the speaker powered when the sun’s out.

There are four accessories available for the BRV-PRO: these include the solar panel (£40), a 3800mAh battery pack (£40) for extra power, a GoPro-compatible action mount (£13) and a Glow Deck (£25) - an LED panel that can be used to light up a tent or campsite.

The Braven BRV-PRO and optional accessories are available now. The speaker itself costs £130.

Sky confirms new NOW TV box

Sky has confirmed that a faster new NOW TV box will be arriving in the UK in August. The new box has a processor that Sky claims is five times faster than before and an ethernet port for a more stable wired connection to your network.

The box will also be compatible with the new Sky Sports Month Pass which was launched in July. The new Pass option costs £32 and gives unlimited access to all of Sky’s sports channels.

The announcement was made within the company’s year-end financial results, with the firm reporting subscriptions up to 12 million customers and total downloads and streams in excess of 2.4 billion in 2015.

