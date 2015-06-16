The Sky Sports Month Pass will set you back £31.99, and provide unlimited access to all of Sky’s sports channels. It will be available in time for the new football season, although you won’t be able to watch any Champions League games after BT signed exclusive rights to the tournament.

MORE: Sky Now TV box review

The Month Pass option is in addition to the Day Pass (£6.99) and Week Pass (£10.99) already offered.

A new Now TV box will be available from August for £15. Sky says it will deliver a “faster and smoother experience”, thanks to a processor that is said to be five times faster and an Ethernet port for a wired Internet connection.

Sky has also said it will be rolling out a new user interface for all current Now TV supported devices over the next few months. The changes should make it quicker and easier for users to find content. An improved search function update has been pegged for later in the year, as well as a function that will automatically play the next episode in a series.

MORE: Sky Now TV app review

Speaking at the Future of Broadcasting Conference in London, Sky’s Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Stephen van Rooyen, revealed that Now TV's customer growth was up 30 percent over the same period last year, and that 90 percent of customers hadn't considered Sky TV before signing up.

“Now TV has established real momentum since it launched nearly three years ago," he added.

"As with the Sky platform, we are committed to constant improvement so we can produce the best experience for customers as well as developing exciting new services and features for them to enjoy.”

MORE: Best video streaming services 2015