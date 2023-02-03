webOS enabled TVs from LG partner brands get an Apple-centric upgrade

LG has announced that its smart TV platform, webOS Hub, will get a host of new Apple-centric applications and features thanks to a new update. This means TV's manufactured by LG's partner brands like Seiki, Eko, Stream Systems and Hyundai will receive a plethora of new features. These TVs mostly target international markets, so don't worry if you haven't heard of some of these before.

This includes the Apple TV app for accessing Apple TV+, your TV, movie and music library, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit. LG highlights its commitment to webOS, citing that its goal is to constantly expand and refine the system, making it more accessible for a better user experience.

Adding native support for Apple TV and Apple Music sure is a step forward for consumers who want to dive straight into their Apple content libraries without shelling out for an external streaming device like Apple TV 4K. AirPlay is also a welcome feature for hassle-free streaming to the TV from Apple devices. LG hasn't specified if this is the latest AirPlay 2.

HomeKit integration is also included in this update, meaning you can integrate your webOS TV into your smart home system. This means you can control your TV in the Apple Home app or via Siri using HomeKit-compatible gear like the HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini.

This new update is rolling out to over 100 countries and regions for owners of webOS-enabled TVs from LG's partners, with the AirPlay and HomeKit limited to the latest OLED and UHD webOS 2.0-enabled models. The Apple TV and Apple Music apps look to be coming to all models according to LG's statement.

