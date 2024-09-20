We love the Sony TA-AN1000, but the Denon AVR-X2800H is a better buy thanks to this superb deal

We've made quite a fuss over the Sony TA-AN1000 since its launch in 2023, awarding it five stars and placing it in pole position on our best AV receivers page. We even crowned it Product of the Year at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards; so why are we recommending you buy this Denon AVR instead?

Put simply, the AVR-X2800H (which is also an Award-winning AVR) is currently a better deal when it comes to the "performance-per-pound" metric. We originally reviewed it at £869, but Richer Sounds has it down to just £599 – that's a saving of £270. The Sony, on the other hand, is also discounted to £799 from its usual £999 price, however, you're still looking at a £200 price difference.

While you could spend the additional money, Denon and Sony share a nearly identical spec sheet, and they both produce five-star home cinema sound. While there is something to be said for Sony's more dynamic and pacier performance, the Denon's rich, smooth and warm sound makes it a tempting choice, and that £200 saving should seal the deal.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Sony TA-AN1000 £999 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £204)

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed it with our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving even more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Denon has been dominating the AV receiver market for some time now, so we weren't hugely surprised when the amp launched in September 2022 and proceeded to set a new benchmark for performance. Its initial launch price was £869 and £899 for the version with a DAB module. The Denon is a seven-channel AVR with 95W per channel (two channels driven, 8 ohms 20Hz-20kHz).

In our Denon AVR-X2800H review, we praised its "mature and authoritative sound" and "well-spread soundstage". Dialogue is lively and engaging, while its dynamic ability gives movies a fantastic sense of atmosphere. It's a musical performer too, and soundtracks are communicated with minimal effort.

As you'd expect from a Denon AVR, you're treated to a wide selection of connectivity options, including six HDMI inputs and two outputs. Three of the inputs are HDMI 2.1 ports and as a result, play nicely with 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz signals. Various HDR codecs, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) are all supported, while gamers can be safe in the knowledge they also have VRR, QFT, ALLM and FRL (Frame Rate Link) at their disposal.

There's also hi-res audio support and streaming smarts to take advantage of with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon and HEOS, Denon’s multi-room software. Bluetooth is also there if you simply want to stream some tunes from a smartphone.

The 2800 also features a redesigned user interface which we described as "smart-looking and informative". Set-up is carried out by the built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration software, and you can use the Denon to drive a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system should you wish.

Both the Denon and the Sony should be prime candidates if you're looking to buy an AVR for under £1000. We can't deny that we prefer the sound of the Sony, but if you're on a budget then the Denon simply makes sense considering it too is an Award-winning AVR. If you're in the market to replace an old AVR or upgrade from a soundbar, then this Denon deal on either Richer Sounds or Amazon is a no-brainer.

