Denon unveils its new line-up of 8K AVRs with Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and balanced XLR outputs

Denon has announced five new AV receivers bringing increased HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 8K video support to models from across its range and at a variety of price points.

As we'd expect, the latest line-up offers wide-ranging support for the most popular 3D sound formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and for the first time, Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Denon's long standing room calibration system Audyssey continues, but, in another first for the brand, Dirac Live upgradability has been added to some premium models, giving users and installers the option to choose the software they prefer.

Getting to grips with Audyssey and general AVR settings will be much easier as well, as Denon has overhauled its graphical user interface, going from 480p to 1080p, with new wording and images to help users get the most from their amp.

The company says that each new AVR is tuned by a 'Denon Sound Master' and aims to achieve a combination of a high level of performance, build quality and value.

(Image credit: Denon)

Sitting at the top of the range is the AVC-A1H, which replaces Denon's blockbuster AVC-A110 110th Anniversary Edition AV Amplifier. With a colossal 15 channels of onboard amplification, the AVC-A1H boasts Denon’s most powerful transformer, a hefty, high-rigidity construction, and Dirac Live upgradability for an additional cost via a future software update.

Capable of driving a 7.4.6 system, the AVC-A1H includes processing for up to four subwoofers and includes four assignable balanced XLR outputs, a rarity on domestic AV devices. All seven of its HDMI inputs and three outputs support HDMI 2.1 and 8K video signals at 60fps. The AVC-A1H will be released in early 2023 priced at £6000/$6500 (around U$10,205).

(Image credit: Denon)

Elsewhere, three models from Denon's popular and What Hi-Fi? award-winning X Series have also been revamped. The AVC-X4800H brings a claimed 200W of power per channel to nine channels of amplification and, like its big sibling, can handle up to four subwoofers. As a single unit, the AVC-X4800H can drive a 5.4.4 system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D support of immersive sound formats as well as Sony 360 Reality Audio. Its seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three outputs all support 8K video as well as gaming features such as VRR, ALLM and QFT. The X4800H will also support Dirac Live upgradability via a future software update and is priced at £2200 / $2500 (around AU$3400), with availability in early 2023.



(Image credit: Denon)

Launching in October, the AVC-X3800H is the latest iteration of former What Hi-Fi? product of the year, the AVC-X3700H. Priced at £1500 / $1700 ( AU$2550) the AVC-X3800H features a similar spec to the AVC-X4800H but with a drop down in power to a claimed 180W per channel, and loses one HDMI input.

(Image credit: Denon)

Next up, the AVR-X2800H is a 7.2 channel AV receiver with a claimed 95W per channel and can be configured to drive a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system. HDMI 2.1 connectivity is expanded from the AVR-X2700H to three inputs and two outputs, with three further HDMI 2.0 input ports. Available from October, the AVR-X2800H is priced at £870 / $1200 (around AU$1480) or £900 for the UK DAB model.

(Image credit: Denon)

Finally, the AVR-S970H, part of Denon's S-series of affordable amps for smaller systems and budgets, is a 7.2 amp with a claimed 145W per channel. It offers two HDMI outputs and six input ports, three of which support HDMI 2.1. Replacing the Denon AVR-S960H, the AVR-S970H is the top model in the S-Series and will be available from October priced at £800 / $900 (AU$1360).

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that although they may look very similar to their predecessors, Denon's latest cohort of AVRs is pricier than those from 2020 that they are superseding, with the brand citing ongoing challenges in the market for the price increase.

Denon will be displaying its latest home cinema amplifiers at the CEDIA Show in the US at the end of this month.

