We found the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online – and how to get an episode for free

The cheapest ways to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might surprise you as they provide all episodes of Yellowstone '5B' – including the finale on December 15th – for less than £3.99 a month in the UK or $28 in the US. What's more, you get a 7-day free trial into the bargain.

Our guide below explain how to grab the ultimate Yellowstone streaming deals, as well as how to watch Yellowstone season 5 Part 2 online around the world, including the cheapest ways to watch in the UK, US and Australia.

Part 2 consists of six episodes in total, numbered 9 to 14, with the Dutton family engaging in more bloodshed and betrayal in what could be the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit Western drama.

New episodes premiere every Sunday in the U.S. on Paramount Network. Keep that in mind as we explain the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 from online and from wherever you are in the world.

What is the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in the USA? Philo provides streaming access to 70+ channels including the Paramount Network, so you can watch Yellowstone live without a cable subscription. It's cheap, too. Monthly plans cost from just $28 a month and you get a 7-day free trial. Nice. You can even watch an episode of Yellowstone for free – and subsequently decide whether or not to pay the $28 for the full month.

Philo is the cheapest cable-cutting service to offer the Paramount Network and access to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (as well as Part 1). There's a 7-day free trial to use. It's then $28 per month. There are no long contracts to worry about either.

How to watch any streaming service from abroad

As Philo is blocked outside of the U.S., Americans travelling outside of their home country will need to use a VPN to unblock Philo and access it from anywhere. There's plenty of VPNs around, including some pretty shoddy free options, but we'd go for NordVPN. It's affordable, secure and you can save 70% on their 2-year plan.

NordVPN is arguably the biggest, best and most-respected VPN service in the world. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, speedy, and has iron-clad security features to stop advertisers tracking your online browsing. Best of all, it comes at a great price too.

Using a VPN is surprisingly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Philo or another service and stream Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online.

What's the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in the UK?

Paramount Plus is cheapest option for Yellowstone fans in the UK.

Paramount Plus recently increased it US prices in a bid to keep up with major rivals. And starting November 20, it's UK plans are getting a shake up.

Subscribers will have three tiers to choose from – including a cheaper ad-supported option and a pricier Premier tier that finally brings 4K quality to Brits.

Basic with Ads will cost £4.99 a month for Full HD streaming on a single device. Standard will cost £7.99 a month (up from its current £6.99 price point) for Full HD, no ads and streaming on two devices. The new Premium tier will set you back £10.99 a month for no ads, four streams and 4K/HDR10/Dolby Vision support.

Want an even cheaper way to watch Yellowstone in the UK? Snap up a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal (available 20th Nov – 2 Dec). Choose from Premium for £5.49 for the first three months or Standard for £3.99 a month for the first three months.

Best of all, new users get a 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. Yee-haw! Travelling outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere.

What is the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone in Australia?

While the Paramount Plus streaming service exists in Australia, it's Stan that's the only place to find Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in Australia.

Subscription costs AU$9.99 a month. Cancel anytime.

Worth bearing in mind: UK and Canadians fans abroad in Australia will need to use a VPN if they want to watch Yellowstone Season 5B on Paramount Plus while Down Under.

Stan is streaming all Yellowstone to date, so you can catch up with episodes 9 and 10 of the new season, if needs be.

