We all love the LG C4 – but trust us, you don't want to ignore these Philips OLED809 deals

If you want a new OLED TV that will blow your socks off but don’t fancy paying full price, you’ll want to check out the latest batch of deals on the five-star Philips OLED809.

The deals are live on Richer Sounds now and slash the price of every size of the step-down Philips OLED. But before you go rushing to part with your hard earned cash, be warned, our experts only fully recommend three of the five deals.

The first is on the 48-inch model. You can currently pick up the 48-inch Philips OLED809 for £1049 at Richer sounds, a £250 saving on its regular £1299 price. The reason we recommend this deal in particular is that this makes the set £50 cheaper than its arch-rival, the 48-inch LG C4.

Philips 48OLED809 was £1299, now £1049 at Richer Sounds (save £250) If you want a 48-inch OLED TV this Philips 809 is one of the best prices you'll find. For your money you'll get a great blow your socks off home cinema experience complete with Philips Ambilight bias light tech.

The second is the hefty discount you can currently get on the 55-inch Philips OLED809, which is currently selling for £1049, a £250 saving on its standard £1299 price. Once again this makes it cheaper than the equivalent sized LG C4, which currently retails for £1299.

Third and finally we recommend considering the current 'go big or go home' option – which lets you pre-order the 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £2199, a massive £1050 saving on its £3249 RRP.

We haven’t seen the bigger unit yet, but if you want a TV that size, you’ll struggle to find a cheaper option from this year’s line up. The 77-inch LG C4 currently retails for £2999, by comparison.

What about the other sizes you ask? Though all the discounts are solid, especially if you are a fan of Philips TVs – which tend to be calibrated to deliver a punchy, blow your socks off viewing experience – they aren't the cheapest options available right now.

You can currently buy the 65-inch Philips OLED809 for £1699, a £200 saving on its £1899 price. But we’ve seen the 65-inch LG C4 sell for a similar price on some stores, making the deal slightly less enticing.

Equally, the 42-inch Philips OLED809 deal, which lets you get it for £999 at Richer Sounds, means it is actually more expensive than the 42-inch LG C4, which we just tested and gave five-stars to. The 42-inch LG C4 currently sells for £849 on numerous storefronts, including John Lewis.

Even without the price cuts, the Philips OLED809 is an OLED TV we often recommend to readers. The 65-inch size we tested delivered a brilliantly bright picture, with solid HDR performance as well as the benefits of Philips Ambilight bias lighting – which aims to reduce eyestrain and improve immersion using a series of LED lights on the TV’s back.

This is why our testers recommend it to any TV fan looking for a great OLED TV with eye-catching picture quality. They said as much in our review, concluding:

“The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.”

On the off-chance none of the Philips deals appeal, but you still want a new OLED TV, don’t panic. This year is rapidly turning into one of the weirdest for OLED TV prices in recent memory. We’ve already seen a number of massive but limited-time price drops on key new sets, including the LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8. Make sure to keep track of our best OLED TV deals page for all the latest and greatest deals we’ve spotted.

