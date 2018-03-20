Thirty renowned DJs from around the world – including reigning (and, at 13 years old, youngest ever) Japanese world champion DJ Rena – came together in Tokyo to remix eight classical records, including excerpts from Vivaldi: Le quattro stagioni, Rossini: Péchés de vieillesse and Paganini: 24 Caprices for Solo Violin.

The theme of The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra’s imaginative turntable homage was "Rediscover Music," and has been released today (20th March) to commemorate the day on which LPs were first born in Japan. All that was used to create the 3-and-a-half minute-video (which you can see below) were the classical records, mixers, and Technics’ SL-1200 series turntables - the first of which was launched in 1972.

MORE: Technics SL-1200GR hands on review

You can also watch the accompanying ‘Behind the Beats’ video (2:21) below, and visit the dedicated interactive website where you can tap into your inner DJ and have a fiddle with the start/stop button, volume meter, levels, and pitch faders yourself.

[Video credit: Panasonic]

MORE:

Technics returns with high-end hi-fi

Technics explains what's so good about the SL-1200G turntable

CES 2018: Technics introduces SP-10R and SL-1000R turntables

Bristol Show 2018: the best new turntables

Panasonic at CES 2018: 5 key highlights