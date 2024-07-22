Want luxury for less? These sumptuous Bowers & Wilkins' five-star headphones are £130 off

Sad that you missed out on Prime Day? There were so many deals and discounts happening over the summer's biggest sales event that it could be difficult to keep track, with many fine bargains slipping through the net as customers found themselves simply overwhelmed by the breadth of choice on display.

If you were elsewhere during Prime Day or just found your head spinning with bargains, allow us to direct your attention to one single deal we think you'll love: the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear headphones, down from £599 to just £469 at Amazon, Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks. That's £130 off!

Best Bowers & Wilkins over-ear headphones deal

If you were desperate to get a pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones on a gargantuan deal but sadly missed out on the Px7 S2 and Px7 S2e deals we showcased last week, you're (still) in luck. The B&W Px8 flagship noise-cancelling headphones have plummeted in price this week, and considering their five-star credentials, you might end up kicking yourself if you miss out.

If you thought the Px7 S2e looked the part, wait until you see the Px8. With soft Nappa leather on the headband, earcups and earpads, elegant black or tan finishes and that beautiful cast aluminium arm structure, there are very few premium headphones at this price that look and feel so luxurious. They're possibly even more handsome than the attention-grabbing Focal Bathys or the sleek and shiny AirPods Max, depending on your tastes, of course.

You're not just paying for looks, though. The Px8 offer 30 hours of battery life from a single charge, while noise cancelling is strong at this price, working to block out all of the intrusions and distractions you'd normally experience on a long commute or stroll in the street. If you want tethered listening, the Px8 come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as a USB-C to 3.5mm option, while a competent B&W app looks after your streaming services, noise cancelling modes, general settings and more.

All of this leads us to how the Px8 sound and, considering their pedigree, you won't be surprised to hear just how positive our assessment is. They're even clearer and more precise than the laser-like accuracy of the Apple AirPods Max, treating us to, as we said in our review, "a level of clarity and insight here that we haven’t heard bettered at this level". Add to this a propulsive sense of rhythmic drive, boundless energy and impressive agility, and you've got a pair of headphones that earn their five-star credentials with ease.

For those buyers who aren't keen on putting any more money into Jeff Bezos' pockets, you can grab the Px8 at a great price no matter the retailer you pick. Opt for Amazon if you like, or head over to Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks for the same great deal.

MORE:

Read our original Bowers & Wilkins Px8 review

These are the best audiophile headphones for true music lovers

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs Apple AirPods Max: which wireless headphones are better?