Wait! Don't buy the JBL Flip 6 or Charge 5 until you've discovered this golden price hack

We all know the feeling. Like something from a mid-2000s romantic comedy, you see a deal you want from across a crowded bar, your eyes lock, Enya plays in the background and all of the world seems to fade into insignificance. This is it, you tell yourself, elated. This is the one.

Except, as Bridget Jones' Diary told us, the deal (or man) who strives for your affections might not be the best match after all. While Amazon might be Hugh Grant's roguish Daniel Cleaver, all charm and alluring promises, sometimes you have to wait a little longer to discover your Colin Firth-esque knight in shining corduroy.

That knight isn't called Colin at all, but Peter. Peter Tyson is offering an additional 10 per cent discount on a range of hi-fi goodies during the Black Friday sales, taking great discounts and making them even better than those offered by rival retailers. If you've been hankering after the JBL Charge 5 or the JBL Flip 6, two of the best Bluetooth speakers in all the land.

Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker discounts

JBL Charge 5 was £170 now £116 at Peter Tyson (save £54)

At £129, the JBL Charge 5 is a very good price, but it's sat at that figure for a good while no matter where you look or who you buy from. With 10 per cent extra in play, however, you can drop the Charge 5's price down to £116 at Peter Tyson, a mega deal that's well worth investigating, You're unlikely to do better.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Use discount code PTBF10 for the best price Price check: £129 at Amazon

These two deals are most likely the best you're ever going to get for the JBL Flip 6 and the JBL Charge 5, so if you had your ear on either one, or both, of arguably the best Bluetooth speakers around at the moment, it's time to take the plunge and grab one.

The JBL Flip 6 is a surefire winner, sonically outperforming anything at this level and size. We can't think of a better sonic performance than that given by the assured, surprisingly mature but always entertaining Flip 6. As we said in our review: "There’s plenty of oomph and energy across the frequencies, with any perceived bloatedness melting away once the speaker has been properly run in overnight to reveal a surprisingly snappy and more full-bodied low end than we hear through the older Flip 5". With its IP67 rating, portable design and 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is pretty much all the speaker you'd ever need at this level.

If you do want to go bigger and bolder, the JBL Charge 5 is the logical next step. A legend in its own time, nothing else comes close at this level, so much so that we're all running out of Awards to lavish upon one of the all-time greats. Also IP67-rated and with a 20-hour battery life, the Charge 5 sounds remarkable for what it is, gaining fans across the globe for its remarkably clear, open and big-scale sound. You simply won't hear anything better for the money.

Amazon has put out some good deals on both these JBL belters, but Peter Tyson's 10 per cent sale takes things to new lows. If you want the best price, that's the place to be.

