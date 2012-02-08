The service, which already offers on-demand programming and recommendations, could soon be adding a subscription movie service, too, reports Bloomberg.
Virgin Media announced its first annual profit, of £75.9m, this morning, helped by a doubling in the number of customers with TiVo during Q4 of 2011.
There are now 435,000 TiVo customers, representing 12% of Virgin Media's television users.
The increase in TiVo users helped Virgin Media surpass 1 billion on-demand programme views in 2011, up 14% on the previous year.
133,000 new and existing customers also moved to the company's superfast broadband, helping overall revenue to increase 3% to £3.992 billion for 2011.