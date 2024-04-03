Unmissable wireless speaker deal sees five-star JBL hit its lowest-ever price

The classic JBL Charge 5 is easily one of our favourite portable products around at the moment, consistently featuring on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers (and quite a few other rundowns) and earning its place as a modern classic of the genre.
You might not have realised it, but the excellent Charge 5 received a rather super spin-off last year in the shape of the Charge 5 Wi-Fi. It features a slightly larger woofer than the original and, as the name suggests, adds wi-fi connectivity to what was already an appealing spec sheet.
Those updates saw JBL slap a £60 premium on the Charge 5 Wi-Fi over the classic iteration, launching it at £230. Happily, that figure has plummeted to just £165 at Amazon thanks to a generous 34 per cent discount.
As far as bargains go, this really is the real deal.
JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Bluetooth speaker deal
JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/JBL-Bluetooth-Speaker-Waterproof-Dustproof/dp/B0C3VYT6Q6/ref=sr_1_3?a=b&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.OvB4w3bzLHzVtNCRcX9sL9NO7s1ZF8FF56DrTUW_W-g0VbnEETDsxyxHo0K0_bz9TaXDSFfkXThREgeCQkIg0TEdBIEAyxg7ZGYehByh31--ImPez5N5fM6e1GYqVS7fYriGErQatAW8LhPwxBGW65dlqoTTd-lDZ3bvnYn7X-U6Jdl815hPRilJXvKSM0kXj-7jsyGE3wUnkZZHYsbeYEQoyB8XciyCHauhpvZmLxM.Kb89AFRgYlkUQFXBDLRrsMt6w6AcidOtl2pQ5sUXa1U&dib_tag=se&geniuslink=true&keywords=JBL+Charge+5+Wi-Fi&qid=1712083652&sr=8-3" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank">
was £230 now £165 at Amazon (save £65)
The lowest-ever price yet on this superb, five-star take on one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/jbl-charge-5-wi-fi" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi takes everything we love about the Bluetooth-only original and adds wi-fi connectivity as well as a slightly sharpened sonic profile. Want Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and Alexa Multiroom added to an all-time classic, plus over 30 per cent off? Of course you do. Five stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/jbl-charge-5-wi-fi" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi review
We didn't think that the JBL Charge 5 could be improved all that much when we tested it a few years back, yet here we are, enamoured by a more sophisticated, premium sibling. The Charge 5 Wi-Fi is indeed an outstanding spin-off of a multi-Award winner, adding wi-fi-boosted features, a cleaner sound and a few aesthetic tweaks to one of our favourite – and one of the most popular – Bluetooth speakers around.
The solidity, ruggedness and durability all remain (this Wi-Fi winner is IP67-rated when it comes to dust and water resistance), yet the true differences are revealed in the name. This 2023 model adds Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Alexa Multiroom to the party, not to mention the bonus of JBL self-tuning which calibrates and optimises the speaker's sound given its location in a given environment. And yes, it can still charge your phone via the provided USB-A port.
Sonically, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi is just a little more refined than its classic counterpart, and while it isn't night and day, that slightly larger woofer gives a little more forthrightness and spark to proceedings when played via standard Bluetooth. Hook up to the speaker via wi-fi and you'll receive more clarity and cleanliness from your tunes, as though they've all been polished and buffed for that extra sonic sparkle.
While we await the arrival of a sequel to the 'standard' Charge (the next-gen JBL Charge 6 is surely coming soon), the Wi-Fi update is sure to stand the test of time as a premium variant. Check it out at Amazon if you're keen on a bargain.
MORE:
Read our original JBL Charge 5 review
And check out the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi review
These are the best Bluetooth speakers around
JBL Charge 5 vs JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi: which five-star JBL speaker should you buy?