Ultimate OLED TV deal: buy an 83-inch LG OLED TV, get a 48-inch LG OLED TV free!

Have we got a deal for you – buy an 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV, and you'll get a 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV absolutely free! That's an £800 TV you're getting for nothing, plus the 83-inch model already has a saving of £2000.

Spend just shy of £5000 on an 83-inch LG OLED C1 TV and you'll get a 48-inch LG OLED A1 TV absolutely free! The A1 usually costs £800, plus there's a healthy £2000 off the C1 in the first place. Incredible.

We haven't reviewed the 83-inch C1, but the 65-inch model won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. That bodes very well indeed – the 83-incher is basically the same TV with a bigger screen, which makes it a very attractive proposition indeed.

We praised the 65-incher's superb all-round picture quality, near-flawless feature set and much-improved remote and menu system. But its audio performance was found to be a little lacking. That's no biggie – just leave some budget aside for one of the best soundbars and you'll be laughing.

The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED TV, and at 48 inches, is a great size for a bedroom or modest-sized lounge. It doesn't feature all the same treats and technologies as the top-end OLEDs but it looks like a great way to get some OLED action in a second room. And for free, you can't really argue.

It uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 picture processor as the B1 (just above it in the range) and is still a very smart 4K HDR OLED TV with all the benefits of the apps and streaming services available on LG's webOS TV operating system.

It only has a 60Hz panel, rather than the 120Hz models seen on pricier LG TVs. And it doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 sockets, which makes it less well-suited to gaming.

With eARC still onboard, it will be able to passthrough a Dolby Atmos signal to any Atmos-enabled soundbars or speakers that you attach. It's also compatible with the Dolby Vision dynamic HDR standard and Dolby Vision IQ, both of which should help squeeze out the best possible picture performance without you having to do much adjustment work.

And we repeat – it's free. The deal is while stocks last, so better hurry.

