This week we've had our first look at Michael Mann's return to feature films courtesy of cyber-thriller Blackhat, the Wachowski's delayed sci-fi opera Jupiter Ascending and the latest comedy from James Franco and Seth Rogen, The Interview (in which they try to assassinate Kim Jong-un).

Don't forget to check out our dedicated Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all our Playlist reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition.

Blackhat

Five years on from directing his last feature film (Public Enemies), Michael Mann is back with cyber-thriller Blackhat, which sees Chris Hemsworth ditch the Asgardian garb of Thor for a short sleeve and trouser combo as convicted hacker Nicholas Hathaway.

He's enlisted by both the American and Chinese counter-intelligence agencies to track down an elusive hacker who's messing with the world's financial systems. Colour us intrigued.

We're hoping Blackhat is a return to form for Mann after Public Enemies' slightly underwhelming performance.

Blackhat is out in the UK on 20th February, 2015

Jupiter Ascending

Originally scheduled for release in July, the Wachowski's Jupiter Ascending has now been delayed until February 2015. Despite the wait, we're still very much looking forward to this odd but spectacular-looking blend of science-fiction and fantasy. It looks bonkers in a good way and features Channing Tatum as a human whose DNA is spliced with a wolf.

The delay caused some worry over the quality of the final film, but this looks like an original, sci-fi epic. Count us in...

Jupiter Ascending is out in the UK on 6th February, 2015

The Babadook

The Babadook is an Australian horror film that tells the story of Amelia (Essie Davis), a widow recovering from the death of her husband six years earlier, and her son Samuel (Noah Wiseman), who is coping with the loss in his own way - dreaming of a monster called the Babadook.

When a book turns-up featuring that same monster, things start to get even weirder. Is the monster real or is Amelia suffering from a mental breakdown?

The trailer is suitably creepy, looking like a cross between The Others and The Omen.

The Babadook is out in the UK on the 24th October.

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6 is a Disney family film (loosely-based on a Marvel comic) which sees budding young scientist Hiro Hamada develop a bond with an inflatable robot called Baymax (which we keep on thinking is called Betamax).

They team-up with a group of friends to save the world from a supervillain who endangers the city of San Fransokyo. It looks cute (as does Baymax).

Big Hero 6 is out in the UK on 30th January, 2015

The Interview

The James Franco/Seth Rogen film that could spark World War III between the US and North Korea gets a "red band trailer" and predictably, it's crude, lewd and filled with lots of swearing.

The set-up sees popular TV personality Dave Skylark (Franco) and his producer Aaron Rapoport (Rogen), get the biggest gig of their lives when they're invited to interview the North Korean president. Potential obstacle? The CIA want them to assasinate Kim Jong-un.

This won't go down well in North Korea.

The Interview is out in the UK on the 6th February, 2015.

Iceman

We featured this before in The Week in HD but it bears mentioning again. Donnie Yen is a chinese warrior transporting a magical object that can manipulate time, as you do, when he's betrayed and left for dead in an icy tomb.

Waking up several hundred years later (not too dissimilar to our favourite capsicle, Captain America) he has to recover The Golden Wheel of Time before his enemies find it first, all the while trying to figuring out how this new modern world works.

The film is out on Netflix and if you're a fan of absolutely nonsensical martial arts films, this could be your thing.

And there's more…

Ellen Page and Kate Mara conduct their own criminal investigation in Tiny Detectives, the James Bond-esque comic book adaptation Kingsman: The Secret Service looks rather dapper, and there's a new film from legendary animation house Studio Ghibli called The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.

Seen anything else this week that you're looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks for watching…