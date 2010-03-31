The industry regulator has today told Sky it must cut the cost it charges rival broadcasters to show its premium sports channels.

"Top Up TV has been denied wholesale access to Sky's premium channels (under any terms) for almost five years, and we look forward to offering Sky Sports 1 and 2 to Freeview homes at competitive prices, without long-term contracts, or a requirement to buy bundled packages of other channels and services," says David Chance, chairman of Top Up TV.

"Today's decision from Ofcom is good news for consumers as it will lead to lower prices with more flexible packages for Sky Sports 1 and 2, and we hope Ofcom's remedy will be implemented without delay."

However, Chance doesn't think the Ofcom ruling goes far enough.

"Ofcom could and should have gone much further," he says. "The omission from the remedy of Sky Sports 3 and 4, Sky Movies and the wholesale supply to pubs and clubs are major shortcomings. To ring-fence more than £300m of annual pay-TV charges to pubs and clubs from retail competition is almost incomprehensible."

Sky has already said it will appeal against the Ofcom ruling.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter