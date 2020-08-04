Today only: save 41% on UE Megaboom McLaren Edition Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears is a trusted – nay, celebrated! – brand when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers: its excellent Wonderboom 2 is a current Award-winner, and a quick scan of our UE speaker reviews over the past few years reveals row after row of five-star products. The discounted model here is no exception – the Ultimate Ears Megaboom gained a glowing review from us, and that was at its original RRP of £250.

For today (Tuesday) only, this MCL33 McLaren edition Ultimate Ears Megaboom is only £100 – down from £170 – at Amazon.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom (McLaren edn) £170 £100 at Amazon

We praised its good looks, solid build, 20-hour battery life and punchy, exciting sound. And for the next few hours, this orange and blue McLaren MCL33 colourway is now 41 per cent off. Bargain.View Deal

It’s the original Megaboom model, not the most current Megaboom 3, but if you can go without the third-gen’s slightly improved, bassier sound, dustproof and totally waterproof design, there's a lovely saving to be had here.

After all, you still get stain and water resistance, as well as the 360-degree dispersion of very decent sound, app control, 20 hours of Bluetooth playback and this special McLaren paint job. The box alone is a glorious celebration of Formula 1.

The deal is available now, but the clock is ticking! At the time of writing, you've got just under 14 hours to nab this colourful five-star UE Bluetooth speaker.

Looking for something a little more, ahem... subdued? You're in luck: the black colourway is now just £94 too – a whopping £156 saving (62 per cent) on the Megaboom's original £250 RRP.

Looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker or perfect sub-£100 pressie for the F1 lover in your life? You've probably just found it.

