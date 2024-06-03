This superb Sonos deal knocks more than £50 off one of our favourite wireless speakers

We recently highlighted the £100 off deal on the Award-winning Sonos Era 300 spatial audio-focused wireless speaker, and now it's the turn of the smaller Era 100 to enjoy a discount.

The five-star Sonos Era 100 has dropped significantly from £249 to just £195 at Amazon, a saving of £54 or, if you prefer, 22 per cent. Considering the fact that the Era 100 has rarely fallen by more than a few quid during its first months of life, this is a rare and welcome chance to get one of our favourite wireless speakers for below the £200 mark.

Best Sonos Era 100 wireless speaker deal

Sonos Era 100 was £249 now £195 at Amazon (save £54)

We loved the Sonos Era 100 when we reviewed it last year, praising its spacious, detailed and engaging sound combined with its stacked feature set and peerless usability. Discounts are only just starting to creep in, but few have been as significant or as tempting as this £195 Amazon belter. Deal on both colourways.

Five stars.

Price Check: £199 at John Lewis, Argos and Currys

When Sonos decided to reboot the popular Sonos One wireless speaker, the company took a risk. Reboots aren't always met with acclaim and applause (look at Tom Cruise's The Mummy), especially when a popular, well-known product is dropped in favour of a brand-new line.

Happily, the Era 100 has been a roaring success, and it's easy to see why. With a streamlined design and updated controls, broadened connectivity options and stereo sound that improves upon the original One's performance, the Era 100 cruised to a five-star rating and quickly became a mainstay in our best wireless speakers guide. It's a sonic masterclass, filling rooms with a sound that feels broad and open while retaining Sonos' knack for detail, depth and refinement.

Plus, it does so much of what you want from a modern-day wireless smart speaker, including access to all the popular streaming services via the Sonos app. A choice of twin voice assistants comes courtesy of either Sonos voice control or Amazon's excellent Alexa, while wi-fi streaming (including AirPlay 2), Bluetooth 5.0 and wired connectivity add to the Era 100's versatility. The superb speaker is a pleasure to use and play with, especially if you're a Sonos devotee, in which case you can pair two Era 100s together to play in concert, or else use them as a satellite speaker for the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc or Ray soundbar as part of a home theatre speaker system.

Many of our readers will likely have been waiting for the Era 100 to drop just a smidge in price before picking one up for their own. If that's you, the time for waiting might have come to an end; head over to Amazon for the best deal so far.

