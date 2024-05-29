Sonos' Award-winning Era 300 has plummeted to its lowest-ever price – now £100 off!

A Sonos discount is like the Northern Lights or the release of a new Quentin Tarantino movie, in that it's a major, exciting event that doesn't come around too often. Happily, today is such a day, with Sonos slashing the price of one of its finest wireless speakers – the Award-winning Era 300 – by £105, taking the original RRP of £449 down to just £344 at Amazon.

That's a major drop of around 25%, and while we've recently seen the Era 300 fall to around £395 at Amazon, this is a further discount on an Award-winning piece of kit. There aren't many left in stock, though, especially if you're seeking the wireless speaker in its natty white colourway, so you might want to get your skates on if you're after a belting deal.

Best Sonos Era 300 deal

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £344 at Amazon (save £105)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker has earned its Award-winning stripes, serving up detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. Stock is low for this lowest-ever price but you can grab the Sonos Era 300 in black or white if you're sharpish, or chance your arm with the retailers below for a slightly less juicy discount.

What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Price check: £349 at Argos, £349 at Sevenoaks.

The Award-winning Era 300 was meant to launch a new "Era" for Sonos, in that it saw the US brand moving away from the admittedly excellent Sonos One into the exciting world of spatial audio. Designed to deliver an immersive sound experience, the Era's cinched hourglass design and multi-driver arrangement give it the capacity to fire sound out in all directions, an effect that feels genuinely thrilling when the Sonos is flexing its muscles and dealing with Dolby Atmos mixes on Amazon Music Unlimited or Spatial Audio tracks via Apple Music.

You're also extremely well served for features besides those headline-grabbing spatial audio capabilities. AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth give you plenty of listening options, while Sonos and Alexa voice control and a USB-C input only sweeten the deal. Naturally, the Era 300 plays well with all other Sonos speakers, slotting smoothly into your multi-room setup if you're already immersed in its established ecosystem.

What really earned the Era 300 its five stars was its sonic chops. Thanks to its spacious, dynamic and punchy sound, the Era 300 felt like Sonos really hitting its straps once again. We'd have recommended it to buyers at full price, but with more than £100 off at Amazon, we'd urge you to take the plunge.

