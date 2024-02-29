This super-affordable Bluetooth turntable will get your records spinning for under £100

Cambridge-based audio brand Majority has unveiled its new Moto Bluetooth turntable and, on the face of it at least, it seems to be offering consumers some serious bang for their buck. Retailing at around £80 but packing in a raft of features – including Bluetooth streaming and a built-in phono stage – this budget record player could be ideal for those increasing numbers of people looking for a super-affordable entry point to the world of vinyl playback.

The Majority Moto turntable certainly fits the bill as an affordable, easy-to-set-up module. It even has built-in 2.0 speakers – so novices can start listening to records right out of the gate. The deck's Bluetooth 5.3 functionality gives the option of streaming music from a compatible source device or hooking up wirelessly to a pair of external active wireless speakers or wireless headphones.

The new turntable comes with an Audio Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge fitted and is capable of playing 78, 45 and 33 1/3 RPM speeds. The Moto Bluetooth turntable also comes with a "precision" tonearm included in the box.

(Image credit: Majority)

If you so choose, you can also record and save tracks as digital files directly via its USB or aux inputs. The mega-affordable deck comes equipped with a precision-engineered dampening platter alongside feet designed to minimise vibrations to the record, providing a "stable foundation for your vinyl records" and a "distortion-free sound experience", says Majority. The deck's slip mat further aids smooth rotation and reduced friction for a claimed better overall performance.

This isn't the first time we've seen Majority aggressively target this budget end of the price spectrum. The British brand's D80 active bookshelf speakers also retail for under £100, whereas the Oakington all-in-one radio and CD player boasted an affordable price tag of just £139.

Continuing this tradition, the Majority Moto turntable is available now for £79.95 / €89.95. That's quite a lot of features for very little money, and we hope that the general build quality of each component is good enough to do justice to your vinyl collection. All-in-one turntables don't always have the best record when it comes to precise performance (our review of the Crosley Cruiser is a testament to that) but brands like Pro-Ject (Juke Box E) and Sony (PS-LX310BT) show that it is possible to pack convenient features and great performance into a user-friendly turntable.

