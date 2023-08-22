Majority's Oakington is an all-in-one radio/CD player with a surprisingly affordable price tag

Majority has unveiled its latest all-in-one radio which combines a variety of functions and connectivity options into one neat package. With multiple ways to listen including DAB+ and FM radio, a CD player and Bluetooth connectivity, the Oakington could be the consummate all-round solution to your domestic listening needs.

DAB/DAB+ and FM radio come as standard, but you can also connect to the Majority Oakington via Bluetooth, helpful for anyone who mainly uses their smartphone to stream through apps such as Spotify or Tidal. A 3.5mm aux-in port and a USB slot are also available for hard-wiring an external source or playing stored files.

Majority teases "cinematic" sound from the Oakington, something it hopes will be provided by the radio/CD player's 30-watt speaker system which is acoustically tuned with "industry-leading technology", all delivered through its dual stereo speakers.

Alternatively, if you want to keep the noise down for the neighbours, you can connect your headphones directly to the onboard 3.5mm headphone jack. As is standard for most modern radios, the Oakington also features a dual alarm for those dreaded 6 am starts.

Happily, the all-in-one radio comes with a supplied remote control, providing the standard functions such as changing stations or adjusting volume. You can also customise the system's sound by tweaking the EQ settings to your own particular preferences.

In terms of design, the environmentally-conscious Oakington is housed in a smart-looking wooden casing with an aluminium front plate, and it's available in two finishes: Light Oak or Walnut. An on-unit screen at the front, meanwhile, displays all the vital info you need via a clear LED display.

We've reviewed and enjoyed plenty of all-in-one radios with multiple playing features, from the Award-winning Roberts Stream 94L to the five-star Revo SuperConnect Stereo system. Majority's claim that its newest model will provide "crystal clear stereo sound" that will "fill a room easily without distortion" could be more than mere marketing hyperbole if this budget radio/CD player comes close to our favourites' performance.

The Majority Oakington all-in-one radio/CD system is available now in the UK only for £139 in the Light Oak finish. The Walnut finish will become available in early October.

