Majority's active speakers – with immersive sound and a compact design – could be a budget bookshelf bargain

British audio manufacturer Majority has unveiled its latest set of active bookshelf speakers, and they are some of the most affordable we have seen. Available on Amazon for less than £100 when you use a £10 voucher, the D80 bookshelf speakers are designed to bring bold, punchy sound to the affordable end of the market.

The new 80W speakers, according to Majority, are capable of offering up a "robust sound performance" courtesy of the speakers' acoustically shaped design which provides a "balanced and immersive audio landscape".

Featuring an internal silk-dome tweeter, the new compact speakers are designed to elicit a warm, mellow yet refined sound. The D80 have also been engineered to support HD audio, while the speakers' built-in amps are designed to give home entertainment systems new levels of spark and dynamism.

In terms of connectivity, the new units support USB, 3.5mm RCA, Optical and 3.5mm AUX as standard, so you won't be short of sources through which the D80 can be played. They are also capable of connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth if you prefer to listen without wires and cables.

(Image credit: Majority)

The D80 are conceived to be effortlessly versatile and, says the manufacturer, to be placed anywhere in the home without looking out of place or losing audio fidelity. With an acoustically shaped cabinet and upwards-facing speakers, the new units are made to be able to fit into small spaces, such as bookshelves and cabinets, making them ideal for office or domestic placement.

The D80 come equipped with a designed remote from which you can adjust volume, audio sources and EQ settings, although they can also be paired to a smartphone or any Bluetooth-enabled device. Majority's latest are supplied with HDMI ARC connectivity for shared remote use and speedier sound processing.

British manufacturer Majority Audio has been responsible for some of the most affordable hi-fi gear we have seen released this year, including the cheap and cheerful Oakington radio and a pair of music streaming systems starting at a mere £150.

Continuing this affordable trend, the Majority D80 active bookshelf speakers are available now in the UK for just £99.95.

