Majority unveils two affordable music systems featuring Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and internet radio

Cambridge-based brand Majority has announced two new connected music systems – the Bard and the Quadriga – at very affordable prices.

The Bard is the smaller of the two models and boasts Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, as well as DAB, DAB+ and FM tuners and internet radio. There are physical connections (aux-in, USB and 3.5mm jack), as well as a dedicated podcast hub that gives you access to all your favourite shows in one place.

Under the hood are two 4in (10cm) drivers and a 5in (13cm) internal subwoofer, with the system outputting a claimed 100W of power. Majority claims this 2.1-channel system “packs a punch” by delivering “a deeper bass but with clean and crisp audio”.

The Bard also features a full-colour TFT display, while a dedicated remote takes care of play, skip and pause functions.

The larger of the two new models comes in the form of the Quadriga, another music system capable of playing DAB+, internet radio, podcasts and built-in Spotify Connect. Here, a dedicated CD player gives new life to your old CD collection, and it’s even possible to play music from a USB flash drive.

(Image credit: Majority)

Further, Majority claims access to over 25,000 global radio stations for the Quadriga and you’ll be able to use one of the 40 presets to save your favourites.

Inside the Quadriga are two 4in (10cm) speaker drivers accompanied by a 6in (15cm) subwoofer. The company says this 120W 2.1 channel system “delivers a deeper bass while maintaining clean and crisp audio”.

Being the larger model means having a larger TFT colour display. Physical connections are taken care of courtesy of an aux input, RCA line-level and digital optical inputs, and you can stream tunes wirelessly using Bluetooth 5.0. Again, there’s a remote control provided for the Quadriga.

The Majority Bard is available directly from Majority or from Amazon at the price of £159.95 (currently on sale at £149.99). The larger, more expensive Quadriga is also available at the same vendors and usually retails at £299.95, but is now on offer at £229.95. At the moment both systems are only available in the UK, although we’ve been told they will appear in other regions in the future.

