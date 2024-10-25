This Samsung QD-OLED TV deal is incredible (and ending soon)

We've seen some truly excellent OLED TVs this year from the likes of LG, Philips and Sony, however, Samsung's latest flagship model was the first 2024 model to truly captivate us when it launched back in March. It remains one of the best OLED TVs of the year, and it's also one of the most heavily discounted now with this deal.

Originally launching at £3500, the 65-inch S95D touts Samsung's third-generation QD-OLED panel which leverages Quantum Dot technology to juice up the panel's brightness while retaining punchy and vibrant colours. While that launch price is unquestionably high, the good news is that you can snap it up for just £2099 at Peter Tyson right now.

It's discounted to £2299 on the retailer's website, however, an additional £200 can be claimed back in cashback after purchase, bringing the price down by an astounding £1500 in total. If you're looking for a smaller model, then the 55-inch is down to £1459 with a similar cashback deal (down from £2500), or you can scale up to the 77-inch model for £3149 (RRP is £4600).

Be quick, as the offer is set to expire on the 29th of October, and you'll need to claim your cashback on Samsung's site within 30 days of purchase.

Samsung S95D 65-inch £3599 £2099 at Peter Tyson

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by sets from its Korean counterpart LG. Claim an additional £200 cashback after purchase for the full saving.

Samsung's current flagship OLED TV is easily one of the best we've seen this year, proving that the company's reluctant move to OLED that started in 2021 was worthwhile. We've already sung the praises of QD-OLED, but it can't be overstated how much of a step up the brightness is over conventional OLED TVs. Highlights dazzle on this TV, and Samsung's punchy colours have been toned down ever so slightly to create a more natural and immersive experience.

This is also the only TV in Samsung's lineup to include anti-glare panel technology, which is incredibly effective at naturalising distracting ambient light and reflections. It doesn't detract from the picture performance either, which was our main concern when it was first announced.

In usual Samsung fashion, the S95D has a bountiful spec sheet, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets to be found on the external One Connect box. They're capable of handling 4K/120Hz signals from consoles – or up to 144Hz if you plug in a gaming PC – with VRR and ALLM. Samsung's comprehensive Game Mode should also satisfy hardcore competitive gamers too.

The S95D also supports a myriad of AV features that we look out for, including HDR support in the HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats (Dolby Vision is still unsupported by Samsung, which is our only complaint), while Dolby Atmos audio support is also on board. One of the HDMI sockets also acts as an eARC connection for hooking up a Dolby Atmos soundbar (such as Samsung's excellent Q990D) or an AVR.

If this excellent OLED TV appeals to you, then now could be the best time to purchase it. With a whopping £1500 slashed from the price, this is a deal that will likely rival any upcoming deal coming in the Black Friday sales towards the end of next month. If you're in the market for a five-star TV and want to save £1500, then head to Peter Tyson now and don't forget to claim your £200 cashback.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S95D review

And check out our list of the best OLED TVs for 2024

As well as the best OLED TV deals available now