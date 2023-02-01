This killer hi-fi deal saves you 45% on five-star Marantz streaming amplifier

One of the biggest growing hi-fi categories in recent years has been the streaming amplifier, otherwise referred to as a just-add-speakers system. So if you are one of many wishing to build a convenient hi-fi system whereby stereo amplification and a music streamer source are combined into one space-efficient box, to which you need only connect up speakers, then this excellent deal may well appeal.

It sees the five-star, 2021 and 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Marantz PM7000N drop in price to just £649 (opens in new tab), thanks to a 45 per cent discount on the original RRP. The £550 saving (opens in new tab) (about £100 bigger than any previous deal we have seen) is available at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Electric Shop, suggesting that these retailers are clearing final stock.

So if you're looking for a decent-performing streaming amp but can't afford the current Award winners, the £899 Technics SA-C600 or £2499 Naim Uniti Atom, look no further than this Marantz.

(opens in new tab) Marantz PM7000N £1199 £649 at Sevenoaks (save £550) (opens in new tab)

A huge £550 saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.

Deal also at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), Peter Tyson (opens in new tab) and Electric Shop (opens in new tab)

No, the Marantz PM7000N isn't the latest and greatest streaming amplifier, but it's still competitive on the features and performance fronts (especially at this discounted price) and, for that, remains high up on our best hi-fi systems recommendations list.

It uses the HEOS streaming platform, which is an app-controlled gateway to streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon. Just note that you'll need a subscription to access services that require them, and that Tidal's hi-res streams aren't supported (because the Marantz isn't MQA-compatible). As well as DLNA playback, which allows you to play files stored on your network, the PM7000N has AirPlay 2 for one-touch streaming from Apple devices, the offline convenience of Bluetooth, and physical digital and analogue inputs to add a CD player, turntable or USB storage if you so wish.

If you like your music to sound big, spacious and insightful and don't mind the Marantz's traditional casework, say hello to the new foundations of your next hi-fi system.

