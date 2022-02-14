This HDMI 2.1 certified cable is now only £8.99 at Amazon

Don't want to break the bank for an HDMI cable? Head over to Amazon today and you can score a one metre HDMI 2.1-certified cable for just £8.99. That's a tasty 31% off the £12.99 RRP!

The Sniokco-branded cable supports a ton of sought-after features including 4K@120Hz and 48Gbps high speed data transfer, so it's ideally suited to premium TVs and next-gen games consoles.

The catch? This cheap HDMI cable deal is only for Prime members. But then, that's easily solved with this 30-day free Prime trial (no contract, cancel anytime).

Prime members can score 31% off this HDMI 2.1 certified cable at Amazon today. With support for 4K@120Hz, 8K@60Hz, 48Gbps bandwidth, HDR and Dolby Atmos, it's a worthy partner for premium TVs and games consoles.

HDMI 2.1 offers increased bandwidth, higher frame rates and/or higher resolution, which is why it's fast becoming the standard for video and audio in everything from TVs to games consoles and PCs.

If you're thinking of buying a new TV or a games console, it's well worth adding a HDMI 2.1 cable to your basket. Especially now that Amazon has slashed 31% off the Sniokco 1m HDMI 2.1 certified cable.

We've not tested this particular lead, but it offers an upper limit of 48Gbps, which means it can transmit the extra pixels needed for 4@120Hz gaming and 8K video playback. It also supports eARC, which lets you send Dolby Atmos soundtracks from your TV to your audio system in the highest possible quality.

If you're in the market for a cheap HDMI cable deal, we suggest you grab this HDMI 2.1 cable for only £8.99 while stocks last.

