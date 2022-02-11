You can get an Echo Dot for just £9.99 with this excellent Amazon Music deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – how to get a £40 smart speaker for only £9.99!
Once again, Amazon is practically giving away Echo Dot speakers. For a limited time, you can get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) worth £39.99 for only £9.99 when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for one month.

Music Unlimited costs from £9.99 a month, which brings the grand total to £19.98 for a £40 smart speaker and 30 days access to 75 million songs. 

If you're a Prime member, it's even cheaper! Music Unlimited is only £7.99 a month with Prime, which brings the bundle to only £17.98.

This insanely generous offer ends Monday 28th February. Best grab the £30 saving before Amazon comes to its senses...

Echo Dot 3rd Gen £39.99 £9.99 at Amazon (save £30)
This deal gets you a five-star smart speaker for just £9.99 when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for £9.99 (£7.99 for Prime members). New subscribers only. Offer ends at 11.59pm on 28th Feb 2022. Music Unlimited will auto-renew but you can cancel it anytime. 

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited and new Echo device customers. Music Unlimited auto-renews every month but you can cancel it at any time. Like most streaming services, it's contract-free.

We found the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to be a five-star performer at its regular price of £39.99, offering a clear, solid sound and improved Alexa capabilities. And let's face it, at £9.99 it's an absolute steal. 

As for Amazon Music Unlimited, we rated it a healthy four stars, praising its "excellent catalogue" and Ultra HD offering.

Our advice? Be sure to capitalise on this epic £9.99 Echo Dot deal before it ends on 28th February 2022.

