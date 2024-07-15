This five-star Roksan CD player deal won't be beaten this year – down by over £500!

While Prime Day is just about to kick off at Amazon, Richer Sounds is having a flash sale of its own. There are some mega hi-fi deals to be had over at the established retailer, and this Roksan K3 CD Di discount is absolutely one you should check out if you're in the market for something to give your shiny compact discs a real boost.

A very big cut to a five-star model, we can't think of a better CD player deal than this one. We tested the K3 CD Di at £1300, but this major slashing of roughly £500 drops that price down to just £799 at Richer Sounds if you're a VIP member (it's free to sign up). If you're not a VIP member the deal price is £899, but that's still a very worthwhile fall of £400. Either way, it's a bargain!

The best Roksan K3 CD Di CD player deal

Roksan K3 CD Di CD player was £1300 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £501 with VIP)

A powerful, dynamic and hugely confident CD player with a knack for rhythm housed within the company's signature beefy build, the Roksan K3 CD Di is a class-leading CD player at this level. For getting your discs to sound their best, this deal is almost unbeatable.

Five stars

A CD player with digital inputs and Roksan's excellent built-in DAC, the CD Di joined the excellent K3 range alongside the brand's sole-purpose CD player and the five-star rated K3 integrated amplifier, the latter of which is also on sale at Richer Sounds at the time of writing.

The K3 CD Di offers optical and coaxial digital inputs and outputs, meaning you can plug in other digital sources to take advantage of the unit's onboard DAC. Like the rest of the K3 line, it's a bit of a chunky unit, albeit with that same sense of refinement and quality we also find in the integrated amplifier sibling.

Capable of handling data streams up to 24-bit/192kHz, the K3 CD Di is a genuine pleasure to listen to. Thanks to its bold, broad soundstage, there's so much scale and dimensionality to the performances on display, with rich-sounding instruments set within an awesome amount of space. It's not back-footed either, offering the sort of attack, snap and dynamism that makes music sound forceful, front-footed and, crucially, fun.

For a deeply musical CD player with superb pedigree at a monumentally good price, we're struggling to think of how this deal could be bettered. Head over to Richer Sounds if you're keen to investigate further.

