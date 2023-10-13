This five-star JBL is a super-sounding portable powerhouse – and it's still £30 off!

By Harry McKerrell
published

Hurry and you'll nab a bargain

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is now over, but that doesn't mean every single discount has now bounced back up to its original price like a twanging bungee cord. That's great news for consumers, as it means that deals continue to kick around online, even if you have to work a bit harder to find them.

One such deal is on the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi portable speaker, a wi-fi-enabled version of the original Charge 5 model which does everything its predecessor did but with the benefit of AirPlay 2, Alexa voice control and even more refined audio output. Originally retailing at £230, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi is still £30 off at both Amazon and Currys, although stocks won't last forever.

This has been the first time we've seen the Charge 5 Wi-Fi enjoy a discount, which isn't surprising considering that it only officially dropped a few months ago. We voiced concerns in our five-star review that the only dealbreaker might have been the unit's slightly inflated price tag, so seeing a chunk taken off that RRP really makes the newest JBL seem like a much more viable investment.

We included the five-star JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi in our roundup of the finest Bluetooth speaker deals available on Prime Day 2, and for good reason. The smart model is a tweaked version of the excellent JBL Charge 5, using the traditional recipe that has won that particular unit multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards and adding a host of extra features for those users who crave wi-fi connectivity. More wireless streaming options are now available courtesy of the new model's wi-fi capabilities, and you'll also receive Alexa Multiroom for when you want a hands-free assistant.

It's not just a better speaker in terms of what you get, it's also a finer model with regard to how it sounds. There's discernibly more drive, spice and refinement to the Charge 5 Wi-Fi, something which becomes even clearer when streamed over AirPlay 2. Everything else about the Charge 5 Wi-Fi is a continuation of the original model's charms, with a strong IP67 rating, rugged build and 20-hour battery life all included.

We were only slightly concerned that the Charge 5 Wi-Fi's original asking price of £230 was just a tad high, so this £30 discount at both Amazon and Currys helps to take that particular edge off. That's not a discount to be sniffed at, especially when you consider the fact that the Charge 5 Wi-Fi only came out a few months ago. Result!

