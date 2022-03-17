This firmware update is bricking some Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Amazon's latest update for its Fire TV Stick Lite is causing some devices to freeze. As spotted by Piunikaweb, some users have found their device stuck on the 'Downloading latest software' screen. The issue first came to light in early March, with users taking to the Amazon forum to complain.

Update 17/03/22: Amazon claims the problem has now been fixed. Original story continues below.

Making the situation worse, the update is required on any new Fire TV Stick Lite you buy. The only way to avoid it is by using a Fire TV Stick Lite that you have already set up, and even then you'll have to disable automatic updates to avoid running into the issue.

Amazon has posted on the forum that it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix. In the meantime, it has suggested trying a few things, including trying a different HDMI port, unplugging the device and plugging it back in, and making sure the Fire TV Stick Lite is connected to a mains socket.

Some users have suggested their own potential workarounds, including starting the update then unplugging the Fire TV Stick Lite from the TV for at least three hours. Hopefully an official fix will arrive soon.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon's cheapest streaming dongle. It offers streaming at Full HD rather than 4K, and doesn't have volume buttons on the remote, but otherwise it shares a lot of the same features as the Fire TV Stick 4K.

MORE:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite vs Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) vs Fire TV Stick 4K: which is best? Find out here

Deals galore: The best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV vs Roku: which is better?

Check out the best streaming services for TV and movies