This Epson projector deal is perfect for your new home cinema

If you've always had your eye on setting up a home cinema, then it looks like your moment has arrived. Grab this Epson projector deal and you'll not regret it.

The Epson EH-TW7000 is simply the best entry-level 4K projector around right now. You won't find anything better for a three-figure sum. We rated it as a five-star machine when we reviewed it at £1199. Now down at £809 at Currys, it's an absolute steal. We don't expect this Epson projector deal to be live for long, seeing as it's only available at this price at one retailer, so don't delay.

Epson projector deal

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £809 at Currys

This is the best projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment and an excellent entry-level 4K model. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.

The EH-TW7000 is part of Epson's range of 3LCD projectors – currently the best family of budget home cinema projectors around. It offers 4K HDR support, simple set-up and use, and an impressive, detailed-packed picture performance.

Its 1.62x zoom lend it plenty of flexibility too. It can make a 100in picture at anywhere between 2.95m to 4.77m to the projector screen and that gives you the room to place it in front of your seating position on a coffee table, or behind you on a AV rack or shelf. You can ceiling mount it too.

There are HDMI and USB inputs and we'd recommend either a Blu-ray player to go with it or adding a media streamer could bring Netflix and all you other favourite video services. You won't go wrong.

