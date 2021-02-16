eBay deals! Get 15% off headphones, iPhones and more with this discount code

In turbulent times, shopping small has become the new mindful mantra. So without further ado, let's do just that. eBay is running a 15-per-cent-off flash sale on products from selected small business sellers, using the 'PLAYWITH15' coupon code at eBay.

The deals extravaganza is running until Friday 19th February and there's a minimum £20 spend. You'll save 15 per cent, but your maximum discount is capped at £60. Understood? Good, because there are some excellent hi-fi and AV products featured in the sales frenzy, including Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears (now down to just £143.65 when you apply the code), the five-star Philips Fidelio X2 (now at £119 when you enter the magic words at checkout) and even the five-star iPhone XR, if you're happy to buy a refurbished model. That's a phone we called "the sweet-spot of Apple's phone range" in our iPhone XR review.

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £143.65 (save £86.35) at eBay

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds (and a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award-winner) the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound. While we've seen their price drop to around £156, this is their lowest-seen price yet. A top deal from eBay. View Deal

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £270 £119 (save £151) at eBay

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50 mm diameter drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for a limited time only – a stonking extra 15% lopped off their already-reduced price at eBay. Just add 'PLAYWITH15' at check-out to see an extra £21 fall away... View Deal

Other products you can save on in eBay's flash sale include TVs in several sizes from the likes of LG, Sony, Samsung and Hisense.

We praised the Philips headphones above for their "smooth, neutral sound", "taut, punchy bass" and "good insight", so you know you're buying quality. Regular readers will need no further information on the WF-1000XM3 – they're our pick for the best wireless earbuds around right now.

We could harp on about this sale for a little longer, of course, but a better bet is you heading over to eBay, because these are small businesses and stocks will reflect that. You're welcome!

