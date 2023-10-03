This Award-winning, Audio Pro wireless speaker is up to half price off – but you'll have to be quick!

Amazon has slashed the price of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro Addon C3 wireless speaker, with its latest Big Deal Days discount.

We'd recommend any buyer on the hunt for a portable wireless speaker jump on the deal as, despite being a little old, based on our testing the C3 is as good as ever. It earned a five-star score when we tested it after proving to be a skillful, mature-sounding option for any music fan on the go. This is why the C3 is still a mainstay on our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.

The price is also excellent -- we've seen the price on this particular model drop before, but rarely have we seen it drop so low; £140 at Amazon really isn't a deal to be sniffed at.

You'll need to be quick though. The biggest discount available is only available for the grey colourway (very stylish if you ask us), but stocks are running dry fast. Get moving, or get missing out!

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £280 now £140 at Amazon (save £140) Audio Pro's superb wireless speaker looks great, sounds sharp as a tack and comes laden with a veritable raft of features and listening options. It's still one of the best portable speakers at its price.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Addon C3 is basically the wi-fi-enabled, multi-room version of Audio Pro's Addon T3. It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and an embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening.

The Audio Pro Addon C3 supports all the main streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, Qobuz and Apple Music, with playback controlled via the Audio Pro Control app for iOS and Android. Happily, you can grab the C3 in a range of three colourways, and while the grey option is currently the best deal you'll find, it's selling fast.

Sonically, it's an absolutely superb speaker and a fine addition to any home set-up. The sound offered is mature, refined and textured, with an open, detailed delivery backed by a really impressive sense of rhythmic drive. At this price, the only thing we could really find to gripe about was a slightly clunky control app, but that's hardly the most fatal of fatal flaws.

With this 50% per cent drop in price, the combined might of the C3's refined, classy musical performance, range of ways to listen and lovely design make this a supremely attractive proposition for the money. There are many new speakers that offer portability and smarts, such as the excellent JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, but the Audio Pro Addon C3 remains a stellar choice. Get it while it's hot.

The deal is one of many great discounts set to appear in the near future as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is just around the corner and November's Black Friday sales, are set to follow soon after.

