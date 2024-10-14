This amazing deal nabs you an award-winning Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar

Looking for an amazing new home cinema setup and don’t fancy waiting until Black Friday or paying full price for it? Then you’ll want to check out this brilliant Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV deal on Sevenoaks.

The deal is live now and lets you pick up a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV for £2099, a healthy £600 saving on its regular £2699 price. But what makes the deal truly great is that once done, you can then grab one of a selection of Sony soundbars and speaker packages with 50 per cent shaved off the price.

If you want the best results possible we’d personally recommend opting for the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which gave a perfect five star rating and Best Buy award when we finished testing it last week. The deal means you’ll have to pay £709 for the stellar Dolby Atmos soundbar – half the price of its regular £1399 cost.



The reason we’re recommending the package is that we’ve personally used both as a combo in our dedicated viewing rooms, so we know they work brilliantly together.

The Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs to arrive this year, offering a number of key upgrades on its predecessor the A80L,which was a product of the year award winner in 2023.

Key upgrades include a higher max brightness, warmer, more accurate colours, which make skin tones in particular look more realistic and better light control. The latter makes movies look wonderfully three dimensional.

The Theatre Bar 9 is equally impressive with it offering superb clarity, detail and punch during every test we threw at it.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it was the incredibly difficult booming bass of Blade Runner 2049’s second scene or the thumping soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick, the results were excellent. Even with virtual Atmos, audio holds a wonderfully accurate sense of directionality.

Put these two products together, and trust us when we say, they’ll deliver a truly magical and immersive home cinema experience.

On the off chance you don’t fancy the Theatre Bar 9, the deal also offers a 50 per cent saving on the Sony HT-A9 wireless surround sound system, though this will set you back a slightly more premium £749 and isn’t quite as good for bass.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TV deals our experts have spotted

Our picks of the best 65-inch TVs

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve reviewed