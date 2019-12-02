This AirPods Cyber Monday deal is still the cheapest price

The Cyber Monday deals are now live and there is still a massive saving available on the ever-popular Apple AirPods.

The AirPods 2 (2019) with the standard (non-wireless) Charging Case are now just £128.97 at Laptops Direct. That's cheaper (albeit by mere pennies) than the next-best Very price of £129, and a whole tenner cheaper than the price offered in the Currys Black Friday and Amazon Black Friday sales.

Apple discounts don't come around very often, and this is the best Apple AirPods Black Friday we've seen. While it's likely AirPods will remain discounted over the Black Friday period, we can't imagine prices dropping much lower than this. Our advice: get them while you can.

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

As we said in our review, "no rival comes close to matching the AirPods from a technical point of view. There was so much right with the first version, that simply doing the same again is enough to beat many rivals. In our experience, the connection is essentially flawless with no dropout, either between phone and headphones or the two buds."

