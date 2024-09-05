This 65in Panasonic OLED TV has dropped to just £799

Autumn is upon us, which means all kinds of decent TV shows are coming our way. You'll need something to watch them on, which is where this deal comes in.

It's a 65-inch Panasonic OLED TV that has dropped in price by £300 to £799 at John Lewis. That's the best price around, and a great deal on a well-specified TV.

Panasonic OLED TV deal

Panasonic TX-65MZ800 was £1099 now £799 at John Lewis

We haven't tested this Panasonic OLED TV, but its siblings have fared very well indeed in our reviews. With HDR, Android TV and Dolby Atmos sound on board, it looks like another winner.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but it is quite similar to the smaller MZ980, which scored four stars. It supports the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats of HDR (but not HDR10+ Adaptive or Dolby Vision IQ), and packs Panasonic's excellent Filmmaker Mode, which also features on the brand's higher-end TVs.

It has two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with ALLM and Game Mode for gamers. Chromecast built-in lets you 'cast' content from your phone straight to your TV with no need for an extra device such as the Chromecast with Google TV or Google TV Streamer. And it looks decently specified for sound, with a built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and Dynamic Surround Sound at your fingertips.

Android TV is one of the best TV operating systems around, and brings all the major streaming services in the picture/sound formats they support. It also gives you Google Assistant for voice controls – handy if you misplace the remote.

This deal is only at John Lewis. Grab it now and settle in to autumn.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Worth getting excited for? Here's our hands-on with the Panasonic Z95A

These are the best TVs you can buy right now

And here are the best TV deals