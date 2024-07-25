These lively, detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 rivals are £100 off at Amazon – their first-ever drop

If it's your first time getting a discount, you might as well go the whole hog and do it properly. Some products dip their toe in the water when they first experience a drop in price, shaving off a few pounds here and there, but not the Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds: they've plummeted from £299 to just £199 at Amazon, a staggering £100 off their standard RRP. That's a third off!

That is, as you'll have gathered, really rather unusual. Debut deals don't tend to be absolute whoppers, but Final has pressed the nuclear button with the ZE8000 MK2 and decided to knock a whole third off their original price tag. Hey, who are we to complain?

Best Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds deal

Final ZE8000 MK2 was £299 now £199 at Amazon (save £100)

While many wireless earbuds are back up to their usual full-whack prices following Prime Day, Final has gone in the opposite direction with the ZE8000 MK2 in a bid to confound the competition. There are dozens of deals around at the moment, but this one is a belter (a whole third off!), so maybe there's method in their madness after all...

The Final ZE8000 MK2 are an impressive pair of buds. As one of the many pairs of wireless earbuds that were aiming to knock the crown from the head of Sony and its excellent WF-1000XM5 Award-winners, it would've been easy for the Finals to seem disappointing or inadequate when put up against the finest performers in town.

That wasn't the case during our tests, and while we slightly prefer the robustness and all-round versatility of the XM5, we completely get the appeal of the Finals' mature, refined sound. Very few wireless earbuds sound so crisp and detailed at this level, with an open character that never comes across as cluttered or lacking in scale. As we stated in our review, close your eyes and listen to the bass section of Muse's Hysteria and you can "pick out every pluck and pull without ever feeling as though you’re losing individual tones to a clamorous, amorphous mess". If detail and musical structure are high on your list of priorities, the ZE8000 MK2 make a very strong case.

It's not like they're weak in other areas, either. Battery life is a solid 15 hours in total, while the list of onboard codecs is impressive; standard AAC and SBC are bolstered by support for aptX HD and aptX Adaptive. Noise cancelling is confidently deployed and offers four main modes depending on your situation and needs, while an "8K sound" enhancer essentially acts as Final's equivalent to Sony's DSEE sound processing upscaler tech.

They fit nicely, too, and while that telegraph-pole shape won't be for everyone, that stem configuration does seem to add stability and poise to keep the Finals nestled safely in your ears.

A third-off a pair of wireless earbuds doesn't happen often, especially when those earbuds started off life at around £300. Amazon is the place to be if you're after a bargain.

