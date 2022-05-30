There's now a very limited edition Star Wars version of the LG C2 OLED TV

As if the LG C2 OLED TV wasn't compelling enough, now there's a limited edition Star Wars version (opens in new tab). The 65-inch C2 comes with all manner of exclusive Star Wars-themed content that's guaranteed to get fanboys excited.

The Star Wars-themed packaging looks great, but there's more... The TV boots up by making the sound of Darth Vader breathing. And the LG Magic Remote doesn't only bear the Star Wars logo, its on-screen cursor also looks like a lightsaber.

Gallery Mode has been given a Star Wars makeover, too. Instead of the usual artworks or digital photos, it shows imagery from the iconic movie franchise. The Conceptual Designs collection includes storyboards and illustrations from the original film, while The Journey of Darth Vader includes film posters, stills from key scenes and character artwork.

Fancy one? We don't blame you. The bad news is it's limited to just 501 units in the US, with price and availability still yet to be announced. Each one comes with a certificate of authenticity. Somehow we doubt LG will struggle to sell them all...

The C2 is one of the best TVs of the year, with stellar picture quality and superb gaming specs. The LG G2 OLED might offer more advanced features, but the C2 is the better value of the two.

