The 7 very best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals – £99 Sony XM3, pairs from £22

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Black Friday deals on a range of earphones – including some of our favourites.

Black Friday deals are peaking now that we've reached the official day, so we've rounded up the best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals that are on sale today, from as little £22. Because why scroll down endless deals when you don't have to?

We've managed to track down no fewer than seven different Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that deserve to be snapped up, including AirPods as well as earbuds from Sony, Technics and Bose. Some have noise-cancelling, others 30-hour+ battery lives – but all represent great value thanks to their Black Friday discounts. The Sony WF-10000XM3 at £99 is a particularly fantastic Black Friday deal (perhaps even the best so far).

Struggling to find a pair for you? There's always our best Black Friday headphones deals page, which covers all styles for all budgets.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £99 at Amazon (save £130)

Now succeeded by the £249 WF-1000XM4 but still one of the best earbuds around – now ridiculous value with this unbeateable Black Friday deal. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

AirPods Pro £249 AirPods Pro £249 £185 at Amazon (save £65)

Under review, we called Apple's premium earbuds "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Not the very best-sounding out there, but extremely appealing for Apple users – especially at this knockdown price Four stars

£ Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £59 at Amazon (save £31)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds were well worth the investment at their original price! The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in a range of colours Five stars

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £79 at Amazon (save £89)

These Panasonic true wireless earbuds are the best pair with noise-cancelling you can buy under £100. They offer features and sound quality that are unrivalled at this price. Buy these with confidence. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £179 at Amazon (save £70)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this lowest-seen price at Amazon.

Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 £22 at Amazon (save £14)

Anker has a knack for producing decent-sounding buds at crazy-low prices. The P2 Mini buds offer the company's "Signature Sound", Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 protection for less than the cost of a large takeaway pizza! Worth a punt at this extremely low asking price.