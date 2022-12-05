The transformative Sky Glass picture quality update is rolling out now

The "transformative" Sky Glass picture quality update I was treated to a preview of in October is now rolling out to customers. The update is designed to address criticisms of the TV's original picture quality, which we described in our Sky Glass review as "a little washed out and lacking in vibrancy", and as having "limited contrast".

The update is focused on the TV's local dimming engine, which has been guilty of artificially brightening and darkening content, and of struggling to effectively combine bright and dark picture elements simultaneously, essentially resulting in an overly flat and grey image at times.

In the demo I saw in October, the update provided an obvious improvement in terms of contrast, with deep blacks and punchy, vibrant highlights combining more readily. Overall, the image was vastly more impactful and impressive than that of the non-updated TV.

Of course, demos are just that, and there's no real guarantee that the update winging its way to owners right now will be identical to what I saw at Sky's campus a couple of months ago, but it's certainly cause for optimism and we'll be checking it out ourselves in short order.

The picture quality upgrade, which Sky is referring to as Aurora Display, seems to be an update to the TV's current Vivid picture preset, so you may need to select that in order to benefit. That seems a slightly odd choice on behalf of Sky, as the contrast benefits could and should be applied to all presets and Vivid modes tend to not be the most authentic, but we'll need to test the update before we can make full sense of the implementation.

Aurora Display isn't the only new feature included in the new Sky Glass update, which is rolling out now and should be with all owners by the end of the week. You can also now find a lost a remote control by saying “hello Sky, where’s my remote”, at which point the zapper will emit a beep. Handy.

