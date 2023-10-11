The Sonos One gets the Prime Day 2 deal treatment dropping to under £150

There are plenty of deals still live as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , with Sonos entering the fray with a few of its quality wireless speakers, such as the Roam, also receiving discounts.

With this latest price drop, the Sonos One smart speaker is available for just £149 at Amazon, down from its usual price of £199. This model is also available for the same price over at Richer Sounds .

Interested? Consider acting soon, Amazon Prime Day 2 ends tonight at midnight!

Sonos One was £199 now £149 at Amazon (save £50)

The Sonos One is still a great-value entry point into the Sonos ecosystem, with solid all-around sound quality, great streaming features, and an easy-use interface. It's now even better value with this £50 saving at Amazon. The deal applies to both black and white finishes.

The Sonos One was launched in 2017 as the company’s first smart speaker, pitting the company’s hi-fi expertise against Apple, Amazon, and Google’s existing streaming, voice-controlled speakers.

We tested the Sonos One at its usual retail price of £199 and gave it a five-star review, praising its design, solid sound, and comprehensive streaming features.

Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls are another useful touch that makes hands-free control simple. The only real downside to the One is that it has since been superseded by the Sonos Era 100, and then the Era 300.

If you’re looking to start a cohesive system around your home, the Sonos One could be an excellent starting point. Sonos products pair excellently with one another to form a multi-room system, should you desire that.



On the flip side, the One is great in its own right and makes a great standalone wireless speaker for anywhere in your home.

We saw a £40 discount on the Sonos One a few months ago, but this discount tops it. Now available for just £149 in black or white, this is a deal worth checking out.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos One review

Check out all the best deals over Amazon Prime Big Deal Days