The Pixel 6 has a spooky screen flicker issue – but a fix is on the way

Google has promised to fix the strange display flickers that are said to have blighted its newly-launched Pixel 6 Pro smartphone.

Users have reported seeing the flagship phone's screen flicker when the power button is touched while the phone is off (via Android Central). Google says the spooky phenomenon is merely a "residual light" issue that occurs when users apply "slight pressure" to the power button without actually turning the phone on.

The good news? This isn't a hardware problem, says Google. In a support document, the company has promised to release a firmware update in December that will solve the Pixel 6 Pro's "transient display artifacts" (Google's rather airy description of problem).

The bad news? Other users have already reported another issue: a green tint on the phone's display. The snafu is said to affect both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and could be a reoccurrence of the issue that was said to have affected the Pixel 5a and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In the case of the S20 Ultra, the green tint occurred when the phone's display was set to 120Hz and the brightness dropped below 30%. Samsung released a software patch that solved the problem a couple of months after the device's launch – fingers crossed Google follows suit.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro began shipping a week ago. The standard Pixel 6 costs £599 / $599 / AU$999 for the 128GB model, while the Pro variant starts at £849 / $899 / AU$1299 for 128GB of storage. Buyers in the US can get free Pixel buds and a $200 gift card when they buy either model from Verizon-owned carrier Visible.

