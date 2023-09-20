The next Chromecast 4K could have HDMI 2.1 and support VRR

Amlogic, which produces chips commonly used in Chromecast devices, has announced a brand new design that could bring a range of upgrades with it.

The next-gen Amlogic chip, the S905X5, could mean features such as HDMI 2.1 and VRR might come to Chromecast devices in the future.

The company’s newest version of the chip was revealed as part of a reference box shown by Sei Robotics at IBC 2023.

We don’t have definitive specs or hardware details of the new X5 chip yet, but we do know that it is built on a 6nm processor node which results in a 50 per cent reduction in power consumption while maintaining the same performance rate as the X3 model of chip.

The reference box shown off by Sei Robotics supports HEVC, AV1, and VVC video decoding as well as HDMI 2.1 and its associated features. This includes VRR, eARC, and QMS functionality.

At present, most Chromecast devices make use of Amlogic’s chips. Chromecast 4K uses the previous-gen S905X3 chip, for example, whereas most displays running Android TV and Google TV will be powered by either a MediaTek or Realtek chip.

There is no guarantee at present that Amlogic’s new chip and the features displayed at IBC 2023 will be included in upcoming Chromecast devices, but it is a possibility and something that could mean some very welcome technical upgrades.

We will update you further as more information becomes available.

