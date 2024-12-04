The LG G5 and C5 OLED TVs have leaked – it's good news for gamers and bad news for those wishing for a cheaper Micro Lens Array TV

As 2024 draws to a close, we're already looking forward to 2025; more specifically we're thinking about all of the TVs that will soon be announced at CES. While there's still over a month to go until the annual slew of TV announcements begins, we've already spotted a leak for two of the most anticipated models ahead of their official reveal.

The LG G5 and C5 OLED TVs have reportedly been certified for sale by Korea's Institute of Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Testing's database. As spotted by FlatpanelsHD, there are pictures of both TVs, and from what we can tell the designs appear to be virtually identical to the current G4 and C4 models.

However, we can see one notable difference between the models in this image. The supposed G5 models features an anti-reflective coating whereas the C5 appears to have a glossier display. This could hint towards the panel technology used by these new sets, as the anti-reflective coating is used with the brighter Micro Lens Array (MLA) panels; considering the C5 is lacking this feature, we suspect it could stick with a "traditional" WOLED panel.

The G5 has also popped up in another database ahead of its official unveiling, giving us a hint towards the new flagship OLED's gaming credentials. Specifically, the LG OLED65G5S name has been spotted, suggesting that LG will continue with its current naming convention. The "S" at the end of the name signifies that this is the version of the G5 that includes a tabletop stand instead of a wall mount, which was also the case with the G4.

The name has been spotted on VESA's ClearMR certification database which certifies motion clarity. It's listed with a blisteringly fast 165Hz panel, up from the 144Hz display on the G4, which could hint towards an even more responsive gaming experience for PC players. Console players will be less invested as the current PlayStation and Xbox models are capped at 4K/120Hz.

We'll need to approach these leaks with a heavy amount of scepticism, as nothing is official until LG officially unveils the new 2025 OLED range. However, as CES draws nearer, we can expect to see more details surrounding the upcoming 2025 models from various manufacturers – not just LG – arise in the form of more leaks and rumours.

