By Tom Bailey
published

The JVC DLA-25LTD is a 25th Anniversary D-ILA projector that you definitely can't afford
(Image credit: JVC)

JVC is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its top-end D-ILA projector range by releasing a limited edition model with an eye-watering price tag.

Production of the DLA-25LTD 8K laser projector will be limited to just 25 units, each costing – drumroll please – $29,999 / £33,000 (around AU$46,000).

Dropping that kind of dough gets you VIP treatment, of course. North American buyers get a commemorative jacket complete with an exclusive 25th anniversary crest, while European buyers get a plaque engraved with the serial number – to match the engraved 25th anniversary plate on the projector itself.

Strip away the novelty extras, though, and DLA-25LTD presents as a serious bit of kit with a peak brightness of 3000 lumens, a contrast ratio of 150,000:1 and support for HDR10+. It also boasts JVC's "8K/e-shiftX" tech, which aims to reproduce 8K-quality image from 4K signals. 

The projector is driven by no fewer than three 0.69-inch native 4K D-ILA devices and sports an 18-element, 16-group 100 mm glass lens with a full aluminum lens barrel. JVC describes performance as "mind-blowing", which, given the price, is not entirely unreasonable. Connections include two 48Gbps-rated 8K HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 8K@60fps and 4K@120fps.

The DLA-25LTD will be available in North America and Europe from mid-December.

