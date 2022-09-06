The iPhone 14 Pro's cameras look massive

The iPhone 14 Pro is due for a huge camera upgrade: a 48MP module capable of shooting 8K video. But a new leak suggests that the extra performance will translate to an enlarged camera bump...

Mysterious blogger yeux1122 (via 9to5mac) claims to have sourced an official iPhone 14 Pro case that, when placed over the current iPhone 13 Pro, seems to reveal just how much larger the iPhone 14 Pro's camera could be.

Yeah. Not exactly pretty.

It's not just the camera 'island' that has swelled. If the source is correct, the iPhone 14 Pro could sport larger lenses, a larger flash unit and a larger LIDAR scanner. There's even talk of a larger selfie-cam, but that's not shown in these images.

Of course, the upside to this last-minute leak is that it would appear to confirm that the iPhone 14 Pro will boast a world-beating ultrawide-angle lens, and bring major improvements to video recordings and low-light photography.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said as much: "The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%."

Will the iPhone 14 Pro's jacked-up camera look as ugly as it does in these leaked images? Will it have satellite connectivity for emergency text messages? And will it have more starting storage than the iPhone 13?

All will be revealed in less that 48 hours. Apple's next handset is due to launch alongside the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Pro at 6pm BST / 1pm ET on Wednesday, 7th September. Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the latest iPhone 14 news as it breaks.

