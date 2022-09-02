iPhone 14 Pro tipped to get more starting storage

We're just five days away from the iPhone 14 launch, and still the rumours are coming thick and fast. This latest one concerns the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max storage – both variants could come with 256GB as their entry-level sizes, according to market analysts TrendForce (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)). The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in comparison start at 128GB of storage.

This extra storage might explain previous rumours that the Pro models would cost more than their predecessors. Or it could be that even a three trillion dollar company like Apple can't absorb all the rising prices for components and energy around at the moment, and so is passing on some of these costs to the consumer.

The Pro models are expected to put some real distance between them and the non-Pro iPhone 14 variants. They're rumoured to have 120Hz refresh rate screens, new screen cutouts to replace the notch, 48-megapixel main cameras and the new A16 Bionic processor. All of which the non-Pro models are rumoured to miss out on.

Which leaves us thinking the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max could be a hard sell. Not long now until we find out...

