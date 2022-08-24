iPhone 14 launch date set for 7th September: here's what we know

Get ready iPhone fans, that special time of year is drawing near yet again. Apple's big September event for 2022 (aka the iPhone 14 launch) is called Far Out and will take place on Wednesday 7th September at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park Campus at 1pm EST/10am PT/6pm BST. The event will be streamed online, so don't worry about missing out.

Like usual, there are no official details about the event, so we don't know much in the way of specifics, but you can expect the latest generation of iPhones to make an appearance, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

As far as current rumours go, we're expecting a new design, a potential price hike better cameras, more powerful hardware, and a couple of nice new features, too.

TouchID may be making a return with the iPhone 14, and there's also speculation that the 120Hz display of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may come to all models of iPhone 14, which would be a nice upgrade across the board.

Check out our iPhone 14 rumor round-up page where you can catch up with all the information (real and speculative) we have about the iPhone 14, and make mark your calendars for 7th September if you want to know more about what Apple has in store for the world.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14

As well as iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max rumors

And check out our guide to the best iPhones around